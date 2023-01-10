Browns Interviewing Jim Schwartz Wednesday, Brian Flores Thursday For DC Job

Albert Breer reports that the Browns are scheduled to interview Titans’ senior defensive assistant Jim Schwartz on Wednesday and Steelers’ LB coach Brian Flores on Thursday for their defensive coordinator job.

Patriots LB coach Jerod Mayo is another candidate who Cleveland requested to interview.

Schwartz, 56, spent eight years as the Titans’ defensive coordinator before he was hired as the Lions’ head coach in 2009. He spent five years in Detroit before he was fired after the 2013 season.

Schwartz spent a year with the Bills and eventually joined the Eagles as their defensive coordinator in 2016. He stepped away after the 2020 season and was reportedly weighing retirement before rejoining the Titans coaching staff as a senior defensive assistant.

During his five years with the Lions, Schwartz led them to a record of 29-51 (36.3 percent) including one playoff appearance.

Flores, 41, began his NFL coaching career with the Patriots back in 2004 as a scouting assistant. He held a number of positions including pro scout, special teams assistant, assistant offense/special teams, defensive assistant, safeties coach, and linebackers coach before serving as the de facto defensive coordinator in 2018.

Miami hired Flores away to be their head coach in 2019 before firing him abruptly after the 2021 season. He caught on with the Steelers as a defensive assistant and LB coach.

In three years in Miami, Flores posted a record of 24-25 (49 percent) with no playoff appearances.

We’ll have more on the Browns’ defensive coordinator search as the news is available.