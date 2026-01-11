Browns Interviewing Mike McDaniel For HC Job Monday

Peter Schrager reports that the Browns are scheduled to interview former Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel for their head-coaching job on Monday.

Here’s the updated list of candidates for the Browns:

Ravens OC Todd Monken (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Browns OC Tommy Rees (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Browns DC Jim Schwartz (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Seahawks DC Aden Durde (Requested)

(Requested) Bengals OC Dan Pitcher (Requested)

(Requested) Former Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Former Ravens HC John Harbaugh (Expected)

(Expected) Chargers DC Jesse Minter (Requested)

(Requested) Rams pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase (Requested)

Reports had said that McDaniel could interview for the position at some point in the near future.

McDaniel is one of the most intriguing coaches to watch this cycle, as it’s possible he could land another head-coaching job or take one of the best offensive coordinator jobs available.

The Browns and Titans reportedly have interest in McDaniel for their head-coaching job, and the Lions and Buccaneers have both been mentioned as offensive coordinator options for him as well.

McDaniel, 42, started his coaching career in 2005 as an intern with the Broncos. From 2006-2016, he had stints as an offensive assistant and WR coach for Houston, Washington, Cleveland, and Atlanta before joining the 49ers as run game coordinator in 2017.

He remained in that position through 2020 and served as the team’s offensive coordinator in 2021. The Dolphins then hired him in 2022 and signed him to a four-year contract. He was fired by Miami following the 2025 season.

During his four years in Miami, McDaniel led them to a record of 35-33 (.515 winning percentage), including two playoff appearances.

We will have more on McDaniel and the Browns in the coming days.