Browns’ Kwesi Adofo-Mensah Leading Candidate For Vikings GM Job

Adam Schefter reports the Browns’ Vice President of Football Operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah is now the leading candidate for the Vikings general manager vacancy.

According to Ian Rapoport, now that the Bears are hiring Ryan Poles as their GM, it paves the way for the Vikings to hire Adofo-Mensah.

Poles and Adofo-Mensah were the only two reported finalists for the Vikings GM job. Poles was in Chicago today and set to fly to Minneapolis tomorrow, while Adofo-Mensah is interviewing in person with the Vikings today, per Albert Breer.

The full list of Vikings GM interviews is:

Chiefs director of player personnel Ryan Poles (Finalist)

(Finalist) Browns VP of football operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah (Finalist)

(Finalist) Buccaneers VP of player personnel John Spytek (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Eagles VP of football operations Catherine Raiche (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Eagles executive Brandon Brown (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Browns VP of Player Personnel Glenn Cook (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Patriots player personnel consultant Eliot Wolf (Interviewed)

Adofo-Mensah, 32, was hired as Cleveland’s VP of Football Operations in March of 2020. He was also with the San Francisco 49ers for seven years and served for nearly three years as their director of football research and development.