Browns LB Anthony Walker Jr. Undergoing Season-Ending Quad Surgery

Browns LB Anthony Walker Jr. was carted off the field during Thursday’s win over the Steelers with what was clearly a very serious injury.

Adam Schefter reports that an MRI on Friday revealed that Walker tore his quad tendon and he now will require season-ending surgery.

Schefter says that this is considered to be a 5-to-7 month injury.

You can expect the Brown to place him on injured reserve in the coming days and add someone to their roster.

Walker, 27, is a former fifth-round pick of the Colts back in 2017. He signed a four-year, $2.7 million contract with Indianapolis and finished out the agreement in 2020.

From there, Walker signed a one-year, $3.5 million deal with the Browns in March of 2021. He re-upped again with the Browns this past offseason on another one-year deal worth $4.25 million.

In 2022, Walker appeared in three games for the Browns and has 13 total tackles including four tackles for loss and two passes defended.