Browns LB Carson Schwesinger Wins 2025 Defensive Rookie Of The Year Award

Browns LB Carson Schwesinger has won the 2025 Defensive Rookie of the Year Award at the NFL Honors.

Here are the vote totals for this award:

Carson Schwesinger, Cleveland: 441 points (40 first-place votes) Nick Emmanwori, Seattle: 199 (7) James Pearce Jr., Atlanta: 173 (2) Xavier Watts, Atlanta: 102 (1) Abdul Carter, New York Giants: 72

Schwesinger, 22, walked on at UCLA before being a semi-finalist for the Butkus Award and Burlsworth Trophy in 2024. For his performance that season, he was also named a First-team All-American and First-team All-Big Ten.

He was selected by the Browns with the first pick in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft and signed a four-year, $11,800,400 rookie contract that includes a $5,222,108 signing bonus.

In three seasons with UCLA, Schwesinger appeared in 38 games for the Bruins and recorded 163 tackles, five sacks, two interceptions, and one forced fumble.

In 2025, Schwesinger appeared in and started 16 games for the Browns and recorded 156 tackles, two and a half sacks, 11 tackles for loss, and two interceptions.