Browns LB Devin Bush Found Not Guilty For Simple Assault Charge

According to Daniel Oyefusi, Browns LB Devin Bush was found not guilty of simple assault and harassment charges stemming from an incident in May in Bell Acres Borough.

Bush, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Steelers back in 2019 out of Michigan. Pittsburgh traded up to get him and parted with first, second and third-round picks to do so.

Bush played out the fourth year of his four-year, $18,871,758 rookie contract that includes $11,744,916 signing bonus. The Steelers declined his fifth-year option, making him an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

He signed a one-year, $4 million deal with the Seahawks before joining the Browns on another one-year contract.

In 2025, Bush has appeared in 14 games for the Browns and recorded 93 tackles, six tackles for loss, two sacks, two interceptions, seven pass defenses, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and scored one defensive touchdown.