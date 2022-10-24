Browns LB Jacob Phillips Has Pec Injury That’s Likely Season-Ending

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski said on Monday that LB Jacob Phillips suffered a pectoral injury that will likely end his 2022 season, per Jake Trotter.

Expect the team to place him on injured reserve in the coming days. If it’s a torn pec, rehab is usually in the range of three months and he should be ready to go for next season.

Phillips, 23, is a former third-round pick of the Browns back in 2020 out of LSU. He’s currently in the third year of his four-year, $4,499,404 rookie contract that included an $832,295 signing bonus.

In 2022, Phillips appeared in seven games for the Browns and recorded 46 total tackles, two tackles for loss, two sacks, and a pass deflection.