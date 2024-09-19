Browns Releasing LB Nathaniel Watson

According to Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal, the Browns are releasing LB Nathaniel Watson.
Scott Petrak adds he is a candidate to return to the practice squad if he clears waivers.
Watson, 24, was a sixth-round pick by the Browns in 2024 out of Mississippi State. He signed a four-year, $4.2 million rookie deal through 2027.
In 2024, Watson has appeared in two games for the Browns.
