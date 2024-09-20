AFC North Notes: Justin Fields, D’Onta Foreman, Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals

Browns

After being out of the Browns’ initial running back rotation, RB D’Onta Foreman knew to earn a role and work hard in practice.

“Of course I wanted to play, so I knew I just had to come to work and earn it,” Foreman said, via Zac Jackson of The Athletic. “I feel like I had a good week of practice. Every day, you have to show up and prove it. I’ve been there before.”

Foreman has gone through a lot of personal struggles off of the field, including the death of his father in 2021 and the passing of his prematurely-born son during his college career at Texas.

“Losing my son, that was the hardest thing I’d ever gone through,” Foreman said. “When I lost my dad, I was already going through a tough part of my life. I had gone from being on a high and being in the NFL to realizing I needed a change. I hit a wall and I didn’t know if I’d play football again. I started going through depression … having regrets. I went from being in Houston where I wanted to play and thinking I had it all to not being sure I was gonna play, then losing my dad. I had to change, and change is tough. But I had to be tough. I’ve grown from my adversities. I’ve been humbled. When you’re young, you might not appreciate all you have until it’s all taken away from you. So what happens when you get to that point? I’ve just been thankful, man. I’ve tried to show back up and be grateful and just work every day, every week. I had to (rely) on my willpower and my family. I feel like everybody in my family’s the same way. We’re strong-minded people, and whatever we put our mind to, we don’t stop until we get the job done.”

Foreman feels fortunate to be still playing after eight years in the NFL.

“Highs and lows, for sure, but to talk about playing eight seasons in the NFL means it’s definitely been a success,” Foreman said. “A lot of people don’t get to this point or even get near it. It’s a blessing, you know? I’ve had so many experiences. Of course I wish things were different in some situations. Some things were my fault. Some injuries, some stuff … it’s football. You don’t get to pick your path.”

Steelers

Former Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger said on his podcast, Channel Seven, that he’s been impressed by QB Justin Fields and would like to see him continue starting even if QB Russell Wilson (calf) is ready to go for Week 3.

“I like what I’ve seen, I like that he’s getting into it, I like that he’s getting the feel of it,” Roethlisberger said. “If you told me they were 1-1 or 0-2 and these are going on, I’d think they’d have to do something, but again, he’s not turning the ball over, they’re 2-0. Big test this week with the Chargers coming to town. To me, if Russ is healthy, I’m sticking with Justin. I said it last week I wouldn’t, but what I saw [in Week Two]. I think that he has earned and deserves the right to stay there.”

Roethlisberger recalled his rookie season in 2004 when taking over for Tommy Maddox, similarly opening the season with a pair of wins.

“You could still change it up now. Mike could go back to Russ. It’s only two games in,” Roethlisberger said. “That’s how I first got in, Tommy hurt his elbow and it wasn’t a season-ender, but we hadn’t lost, and once you get into a rhythm and you get good things going, you don’t want to mess that up. . . . I didn’t always put up big numbers, but I prided myself on getting wins, and that’s what you’re supposed to do as a quarterback: You’re supposed to win football games.”

Although Fields hasn’t put up crazy numbers, Roethlisberger praised his efficiency and ability to take care of the football.

“Justin’s stats, nothing crazy, 117 yards, are you impressed? Probably not. You know what I’m impressed with? No turnovers. I’m impressed with efficiency. I thought he ran the ball when he had to, he did some really good things,” Roethlisberger said.