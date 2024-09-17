NFL Transactions: Tuesday 9/17

Bengals
- Waived DE KJ Henry.
- Signed DT Lawrence Guy.
- Released WR Shedrick Jackson from the practice squad.
Broncos
- Waived LB Ronnie Perkins from injured reserve.
Browns
- Placed WR David Bell on injured reserve.
- Signed WR Jaelon Darden to the practice squad.
- Signed RB Royce Freeman to the practice squad.
Cardinals
- Signed DB Jason Taylor to the practice squad.
- Released G Marquis Hayes from the practice squad.
Colts
- Placed DT DeForest Buckner on injured reserve.
- Signed DT Adam Gotsis to the practice squad.
- Signed DB Gregory Junior to the practice squad.
- Signed LB Titus Leo to the practice squad.
- Released DT McTelvin Agim from the practice squad.
- Released DB Ameer Speed from the practice squad.
Commanders
- Signed DB Kevon Seymour to the practice squad.
Dolphins
- Signed QB Tyler Huntley off of the Ravens’ practice squad.
- Signed T Jackson Carman to the practice squad.
- Released WR Robbie Chosen from the practice squad.
Eagles
- Signed DB Caden Sterns to the practice squad.
- Released TE Kevin Foelsch from the practice squad.
Falcons
- Signed LB Josh Woods to the practice squad.
Giants
- Claimed LB Patrick Johnson off waivers from the Eagles.
- Placed K Graham Gano on injured reserve.
Packers
- Signed RB Christopher Brooks to their active roster.
- Placed RB MarShawn Lloyd on injured reserve.
Panthers
- Waived LB Eku Leota.
- Released TE Jordan Matthews.
- Signed TE Feleipe Franks to their active roster.
Patriots
- Released WR Jalen Reagor from the practice squad.
Rams
- Signed K Tanner Brown to the practice squad.
- Released T Ty Nsekhe from the practice squad.
Ravens
- Signed DE Chris Wormley to the practice squad.
Seahawks
- Released DT Quinton Bohanna from the practice squad.
Steelers
- Signed WR Ben Skowronek to their active roster.
- Placed LB Tyler Matakevich on injured reserve.
- Signed DB D’Shawn Jamison to the practice squad.
- Signed DB James Pierre to the practice squad.
- Released WR Shaquan Davis from the practice squad.
- Released DB Zyon Gilbert from the practice squad.
Texans
- Signed DT Tommy Togiai to the practice squad.
- Released G Braeden Daniels from the practice squad.
- Released LB Max Tooley from the practice squad.
Vikings
- Signed T Marcellus Johnson to the practice squad.
- Released T Ricky Lee from the practice squad.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!