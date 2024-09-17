NFL Transactions: Tuesday 9/17

Nate Bouda
Bengals

Broncos

Browns

Cardinals

  • Signed DB Jason Taylor to the practice squad.
  • Released G Marquis Hayes from the practice squad.

Colts

Commanders

Dolphins

Eagles

  • Signed DB Caden Sterns to the practice squad.
  • Released TE Kevin Foelsch from the practice squad.

Falcons

Giants

Packers

  • Signed RB Christopher Brooks to their active roster.
  • Placed RB MarShawn Lloyd on injured reserve.

Panthers

Patriots

Rams

  • Signed K Tanner Brown to the practice squad.
  • Released T Ty Nsekhe from the practice squad.

Ravens

Seahawks

Steelers

Texans

  • Signed DT Tommy Togiai to the practice squad.
  • Released G Braeden Daniels from the practice squad.
  • Released LB Max Tooley from the practice squad.

Vikings

  • Signed T Marcellus Johnson to the practice squad.
  • Released T Ricky Lee from the practice squad.

