Browns DT Michael Hall Jr. Remains On Exempt List After Plea Deal

Browns second-round DT Michael Hall Jr. will remain on the Commissioner’s Exempt List after reaching a plea deal in his domestic violence case, per Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal.

Easterling included the NFL’s response to Hall’s situation: “We have been closely monitoring all developments in the matter which remains under review of the Personal Conduct Policy. There’s no change in his status.”

Jason Lloyd of The Athletic reported this morning that Hall pled no contest to a reduced charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct. He was fined $250, given a suspended 30-day jail sentence and two years of probation.

Lloyd also mentions the alleged victim was in the courthouse but elected not to speak.

Hall was charged with misdemeanor domestic violence back on August 13th stemming from an incident in which he was accused of putting a gun to his fiancée’s head and threatening to kill her during an argument at their home in Avon, Ohio.

The league placed him on the exempt list shortly afterward. Now that there’s a legal resolution in his case, expect the NFL to proceed with its investigation and potential discipline.

Hall Jr., 21, was a two-year starter at Ohio State and was named third-team All-Big Ten in 2022 and 2023. The Browns selected him with the No. 54 overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $7,069,828 contract that includes a $1,961,692 signing bonus and will carry a $1,285,423 cap figure for the 2024 season.

In three seasons with the Buckeyes, Hall Jr. appeared in 26 games and recorded 45 tackles, six sacks, and one fumble recovery.

