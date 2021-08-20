Browns LB Jacob Phillips Suffers Torn Bicep, Could Miss 2021 Season

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Browns linebacker Jacob Phillips tore his biceps tendon and will most likely miss the 2021 season.
Phillips, 22, is a former third-round pick of the Browns back in 2020. He’s currently in the second year of his four-year, $4,499,404 rookie contract that included an $832,295 signing bonus.
In 2020, Phillips appeared in nine games for the Browns and recorded 24 tackles, no sacks, and a pass deflection.
During his three-year college career, Phillips recorded 218 total tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, one interception, five pass defenses, one forced fumble, and scored one defensive touchdown.
