Browns Leaning Toward Moving On From HC Kevin Stefanski?

Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports that the Browns are leaning towards moving on from HC Kevin Stefanski after this season.

Russini adds that the team could end up retaining GM Andrew Berry, given his success when it comes to the team’s most recent draft class; however, internal discussions are ongoing.

According to Dan Graziano of ESPN, several industry sources have told him that if Stefanski becomes available this offseason, he would rocket to the top of the list of potential head coaching candidates.

Graziano explains Stefanski is liked and respected around the league, and is a two-time Coach of the Year winner who snapped Cleveland’s playoff drought back in 2020. While he was part of the decision to trade for QB Deshaun Watson, the perception around the league is that that disaster isn’t his fault, per Graziano.

Graziano adds there has not been a huge amount of buzz about the Browns looking to move on from Stefanski, or vice versa, but either way, he expects him to be a head coach in 2026.

Stefanski, 43, began his NFL coaching career as an operations intern with the Eagles back in 2005. He was later hired by the Vikings as an assistant to the head coach a year later.

Stefanksi held several different positions, including TE coach, RB coach and QB coach, before being promoted to the team’s interim offensive coordinator.

After interviewing for head-coaching jobs, Stefanski returned to the Vikings and was hired as their full-time offensive coordinator. The Browns eventually hired Stefanski as their head coach for the 2020 season.

Stefanski has a record of 43-54 (.448 win percentage) in six seasons with the Browns with two playoff appearances and a 1-2 postseason record. He was also named the AP Coach of the Year after his first season in 2020 and again in 2023.

We’ll have more on Stefanski and the NFL coaching cycle as the news is available.