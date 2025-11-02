Browns Looking To Be Buyers At Trade Deadline

According to Adam Schefter, sources believe the Browns will be looking to acquire players at the trade deadline this year, not necessarily ship them off.

Schefter says the Browns have been exploring the trade market to add young players who could potentially be part of their rebuild, similar to their move to swap CB Greg Newsome for CB Tyson Campbell.

As far as players Cleveland could trade away, one of the biggest names that’s come up — outside of DE Myles Garrett who the team has no plans to move — is TE David Njoku, who has garnered some interest from other teams.

Njoku is in the final year of his contract but Schefter adds that the Browns do not sound inclined to move him at this time.

Some other players the Browns might be willing to part with, per our NFL Midseason Trade Block, include RB Jerome Ford, DT Shelby Harris, DE Joe Tryon-Shoyinka and S Rayshawn Jenkins.

Njoku, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Browns back in 2017 out of Miami. He signed a four-year, $9.5 million contract with the Browns.

The Browns picked up Njoku’s fifth-year option in April of 2020 for roughly $6 million for the 2021 season. He was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when the Browns franchise-tagged him.

Njoku was then signed to a four-year, $56.75 million extension by Cleveland. He’s in the final year of that contract and due to be an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

In 2025, Njoku has appeared in seven games for the Browns and recorded 27 catches on 41 targets for 260 yards and two touchdowns.

We’ll have more on the Browns ahead of the trade deadline as the news is available.