Browns LT Dawand Jones Out For Season With Fractured Ankle

Per Zac Jackson, Browns HC Kevin Stefanski said following the team’s loss to the Saints that LT Dawand Jones has a fractured ankle and will require season-ending surgery to repair it.

Jones was emotional while being carted off in an air cast after RG Wyatt Teller accidentally rolled up on his left ankle. He has already undergone season-ending knee surgery back in December of 2023 due to a torn MCL.

You can expect the Browns will place Jones on injured reserve in the coming days and the team will now need to install a new starting left tackle.

Jones, 23, was a two-year starter at right tackle for Ohio State. He was twice named third-team All-Big 10 and earned second-team All-American honors as a senior in 2022.

The Browns selected him in the fourth round with the No. 111 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year deal worth $4,632,332 including a signing bonus of $792,332.

In 2024, Jones appeared in 10 games for the Browns with eight total starts at both tackle positions.

We will have more info on Jones as it becomes available.