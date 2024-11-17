Browns LT Dawand Jones Suffers Left Ankle Injury

Browns LT Dawand Jones was carted off the field in an air cast on Sunday against the Saints when RG Wyatt Teller accidentally rolled up on his left ankle.

Jones was emotional while being carted off, a likely sign that the injury could be serious. He has already undergone season-ending knee surgery back in December of 2023 due to a torn MCL.

Jones, 23, was a two-year starter at right tackle for Ohio State. He was twice named third-team All-Big 10 and earned second-team All-American honors as a senior in 2022.

The Browns selected him in the fourth round with the No. 111 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year deal worth $4,632,332 including a signing bonus of $792,332.

In 2024, Jones has appeared in 10 games for the Browns with eight total starts at both tackle positions.

We will have more info on Jones as it becomes available.