Browns Make 11 Roster Moves

The Cleveland Browns announced a major batch of roster moves on Wednesday, placing four players on injured reserve, signing four to the roster and signing three to the practice squad.

Browns LB Mohamoud Diabate (hip), LB Tony Fields II (ankle), DT Maurice Hurst II (ankle) and S Juan Thornhill (calf) are going on IR. They must miss at least four games before they’re eligible to return, and it’s worth noting the Browns can only bring eight players back from IR all season.

Cleveland promoted WR David Bell, CB Mike Ford and DE Sam Kamara from the practice squad to the active roster and signed LB Khaleke Hudson from the Saints practice squad.

The Browns also signed DT Siaki Ika, TE Geoff Swaim and LB Luji Vilain to the practice squad. Swaim, 30, is a former seventh-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2015. He finished the final year of his four-year, $2,334,732 contract and made a base salary of $705,000 for the 2018 season before signing a two-year, $6.6 million deal with the Jaguars in 2019. Unfortunately, Jacksonville released Swaim after just one season. He caught on with the Titans for the 2020 season and re-signed with them on back-to-back one-year deals. Swaim later caught on with the Cardinals for the 2023 season. In 2023, Swaim appeared in 14 games for the Cardinals and caught 10 passes on 11 targets for 94 yards.