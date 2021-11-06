Browns Make Five Roster Moves

The Cleveland Browns announced that they are placing RT Jack Conklin on injured reserve due to an elbow injury. The team is also activating FB Andy Janovich and C Nick Harris from injured reserve.

For their game this Sunday, the Browns are also elevating DT Sheldon Day and TE Miller Forristall from their practice squad.

Conklin, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Titans out of Michigan State back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $15,897,658 deal and made a base salary of $2,617,863 for the 2019 season.

The Titans declined Conklin’s fifth-year option that would have been worth $12.866 million, making him an unrestricted free agent in 2020. He signed a three-year, $42 million deal with the Browns in free agency.

In 2021, Conklin appeared in and started six games for the Browns at right tackle.

