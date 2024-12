Browns Make Four Moves For Monday Night Football

According to Chris Easterling, the Browns have signed DT Jowon Briggs to their active roster and waived QB Bailey Zappe.

They have also elevated wide receivers Kadarius Toney and Michael Woods II to the roster for Monday night.

Zappe, 25, was selected in the fourth round of the 2022 draft by the Patriots out of Western Kentucky. He agreed to a four-year, $4.3 million contract with New England.

He was in the second year of that deal when New England waived him coming out of the preseason. They signed him to their practice squad soon after, however, and he was later promoted back to the active roster.

The Patriots cut him loose at the end of training camp and he caught on with the Chiefs’ practice squad.

In 2023, Zappe appeared in 10 games for the Patriots with six starts and completed 59.9 percent of his pass attempts for 1,272 yards, six touchdowns, and nine interceptions.