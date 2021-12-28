Browns Make Four Practice Squad Moves

The Cleveland Browns announced Tuesday they have made four practice squad moves.
We have signed TE Miller Forristall and WR Lawrence Cager to the practice squad and made other roster moves
— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 28, 2021
The team signed TE Miller Forristall and WR Lawrence Cager while releasing CB Bryan Mills and WR JoJo Natson in corresponding moves.
Cleveland’s practice squad now includes:
- DB Jovante Moffatt
- QB Nick Mullens
- DE Curtis Weaver
- K Chris Naggar
- FB Johnny Stanton
- DB Nate Meadors (COVID-19)
- DB Herb Miller
- RB John Kelly
- G Hjalte Froholdt
- DE Joe Jackson
- OT Elijah Nkansah
- DB Brian Allen
- DB Tedric Thompson (COVID-19)
- DB Adrian Colbert
- WR Lawrence Cager
- TE Miller Forristall
