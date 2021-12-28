Browns Make Four Practice Squad Moves

The Cleveland Browns announced Tuesday they have made four practice squad moves.

We have signed TE Miller Forristall and WR Lawrence Cager to the practice squad and made other roster moves — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 28, 2021

The team signed TE Miller Forristall and WR Lawrence Cager while releasing CB Bryan Mills and WR JoJo Natson in corresponding moves.

Cleveland’s practice squad now includes:

DB Jovante Moffatt QB Nick Mullens DE Curtis Weaver K Chris Naggar FB Johnny Stanton DB Nate Meadors (COVID-19) DB Herb Miller RB John Kelly G Hjalte Froholdt DE Joe Jackson OT Elijah Nkansah DB Brian Allen DB Tedric Thompson (COVID-19) DB Adrian Colbert WR Lawrence Cager TE Miller Forristall