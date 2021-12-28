Browns Make Four Practice Squad Moves

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Cleveland Browns announced Tuesday they have made four practice squad moves. 

The team signed TE Miller Forristall and WR Lawrence Cager while releasing CB Bryan Mills and WR JoJo Natson in corresponding moves. 

Cleveland’s practice squad now includes:

  1. DB Jovante Moffatt
  2. QB Nick Mullens
  3. DE Curtis Weaver
  4. K Chris Naggar
  5. FB Johnny Stanton
  6. DB Nate Meadors (COVID-19)
  7. DB Herb Miller
  8. RB John Kelly
  9. G Hjalte Froholdt
  10. DE Joe Jackson
  11. OT Elijah Nkansah
  12. DB Brian Allen
  13. DB Tedric Thompson (COVID-19)
  14. DB Adrian Colbert
  15. WR Lawrence Cager
  16. TE Miller Forristall

