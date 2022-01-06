Browns Make Four Roster Moves

According to Nate Ulrich, the Browns made four roster moves on Thursday including signing RB Benny May and OT Alex Taylor to the practice squad, releasing OT Elijah Nkansah from the practice squad, and placing K Chris Blewitt on the practice squad’s COVID-19 list.

Taylor, 24, wound up going undrafted out of South Carolina State back in April. of last year He later signed a three-year, $2.28 million contract with the Browns but was eventually waived and re-signed to the practice squad.

Cleveland waived Taylor coming out of training camp and he later reverted to their injured reserve list. However, he was cut loose with an injury settlement soon after before eventually joining the Bears’ practice squad.

Taylor returned to the Browns in September and was promoted to their active roster. He’s bounced on and off Cleveland’s practice squad this season.

In 2021, Taylor has appeared in two games for the Browns.