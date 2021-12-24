Browns Make 17 Moves Including Activating QB Baker Mayfield

The Cleveland Browns made a series of moves ahead of Week 16 including activating QB Baker Mayfield.
We have activated the following players from the reserve/COVID-19 list and made other roster moves:
– QB Baker Mayfield
– QB Case Keenum
– WR Jarvis Landry
– CB AJ Green
– DE Ifeadi Odengibo
The full list includes:
- Browns activated QB Baker Mayfield, QB Case Keenum, WR Jarvis Landry, CB A.J. Green, and DE Ifeadi Odengibo from the COVID-19 list.
- Cleveland also placed K Chase McLaughlin and DT Jordan Elliott on the COVID-19 list.
- The Browns also promoted eight players from the practice squad to the active roster: S Adrian Colbert, G Hjalte Froholdt, DE Joe Jackson, CB Herb Miller, S Jovante Moffatt, QB Nick Mullens, K Chris Naggar, and DE Curtis Weaver.
- The Browns placed practice squad S Tedric Thompson on the COVID-19 list and activated TE Ross Travis from the practice squad’s COVID-19 list.
Mayfield, 26, was drafted with the No. 1 overall pick out of Oklahoma in 2018. He’s entering the fourth year of a four-year, $32.68 million rookie deal that included a $21.85 million signing bonus.
The Browns exercised Mayfield’s fifth-year option which will cost Cleveland $18.858 million fully guaranteed in 2022.
In 2021, Mayfield has appeared in 12 games and completed 62.8 percent of his passes for 2,603 yards, 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He has also rushed for 107 yards and a touchdown.
