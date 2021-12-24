Browns Make 17 Moves Including Activating QB Baker Mayfield

The Cleveland Browns made a series of moves ahead of Week 16 including activating QB Baker Mayfield.

We have activated the following players from the reserve/COVID-19 list and made other roster moves: – QB Baker Mayfield

– QB Case Keenum

– WR Jarvis Landry

– CB AJ Green

– DE Ifeadi Odengibo — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 24, 2021

The full list includes:

Mayfield, 26, was drafted with the No. 1 overall pick out of Oklahoma in 2018. He’s entering the fourth year of a four-year, $32.68 million rookie deal that included a $21.85 million signing bonus.

The Browns exercised Mayfield’s fifth-year option which will cost Cleveland $18.858 million fully guaranteed in 2022.

In 2021, Mayfield has appeared in 12 games and completed 62.8 percent of his passes for 2,603 yards, 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He has also rushed for 107 yards and a touchdown.