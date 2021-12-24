Browns Make 17 Moves Including Activating QB Baker Mayfield

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-

The Cleveland Browns made a series of moves ahead of Week 16 including activating QB Baker Mayfield

The full list includes:

Mayfield, 26, was drafted with the No. 1 overall pick out of Oklahoma in 2018. He’s entering the fourth year of a four-year, $32.68 million rookie deal that included a $21.85 million signing bonus. 

The Browns exercised Mayfield’s fifth-year option which will cost Cleveland $18.858 million fully guaranteed in 2022. 

In 2021, Mayfield has appeared in 12 games and completed 62.8 percent of his passes for 2,603 yards, 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He has also rushed for 107 yards and a touchdown.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply