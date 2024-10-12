Browns Make Several Roster Moves For Week 6

The Cleveland Browns announced a series of roster moves ahead of their Week 6 game.

The full list includes:

Browns activated LB Mohamoud Diabate and DT Maurice Hurst from injured reserve.

and DT from injured reserve. Browns activated DT Mike Hall Jr from the commissioner’s permission list.

from the commissioner’s permission list. Browns placed T James Hudson III on injured reserve.

III on injured reserve. Browns released WR James Proche II.

II. Browns elevated S Christopher Edmonds and WR Jaelon Darden to their active roster.

Hall was credited for missing the first four games while remaining on the Commissioner’s Exempt List after reaching a plea deal in his domestic violence case. He missed one additional game and is now eligible to return.

He pled no contest to a reduced charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct, was fined $250, and given a suspended 30-day jail sentence and two years of probation.

Hall was charged with misdemeanor domestic violence back on August 13th stemming from an incident in which he was accused of putting a gun to his fiancée’s head and threatening to kill her during an argument at their home in Avon, Ohio.

The league placed him on the exempt list shortly afterward and proceeded with an investigation, which culminated in a five-game suspension.

Hall Jr., 21, was a two-year starter at Ohio State and was named third-team All-Big Ten in 2022 and 2023. The Browns selected him with the No. 54 overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $7,069,828 contract that includes a $1,961,692 signing bonus and will carry a $1,285,423 cap figure for the 2024 season.

In three seasons with the Buckeyes, Hall Jr. appeared in 26 games and recorded 45 tackles, six sacks, and one fumble recovery.