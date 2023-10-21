Browns Make Three Moves Including Elevating QB P.J. Walker

The Cleveland Browns announced Saturday that they’ve elevated QB P.J. Walker and LB Charlie Thomas III to their active roster and signed RB Deon Jackson to their active roster.

Walker, 28, originally signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of Temple in 2017. He spent two years on Indianapolis’ practice squad before being waived prior to the 2019 season.

Walker played for the Houston Roughnecks of the XFL in the spring of 2020. Carolina then signed him to a two-year deal following the XFL’s dissolution. Walker joined the Bears this past March but was cut loose this summer.

The Browns later signed Walker to their practice squad.

In 2023, Walker appeared in one game for the Browns and completed 18 of 34 passes for 192 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions.