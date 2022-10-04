Browns Make Three Moves Including Placed RB Jerome Ford On IR

The Cleveland Browns announced on Tuesday they have placed fifth-round RB Jerome Ford on injured reserve.

We have made the following roster moves:

– Placed RB Jerome Ford on injured reserve

– Signed DE Sam Kamara to the practice squad

– Released DE Curtis Weaver from the practice squad — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 4, 2022

Players on injured reserve must miss a minimum of four games before they’re eligible to return.

Cleveland also made a pair of practice squad moves, signing DE Sam Kamara and releasing DE Curtis Weaver in a corresponding move.

Ford, 23, transferred from Alabama to Cincinnati after two years and played two years for the Bearcats. He earned first-team all-conference honors as a senior and was drafted by the Browns in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $3,982,148, including a signing bonus of $322,148.

In 2022, Ford has appeared in four games for the Browns. He has no stats on offense but has recorded 145 kickoff return yards.