Browns Make Three Moves Including Placed RB Jerome Ford On IR

The Cleveland Browns announced on Tuesday they have placed fifth-round RB Jerome Ford on injured reserve.
We have made the following roster moves:
– Placed RB Jerome Ford on injured reserve
– Signed DE Sam Kamara to the practice squad
– Released DE Curtis Weaver from the practice squad
Players on injured reserve must miss a minimum of four games before they’re eligible to return.
Cleveland also made a pair of practice squad moves, signing DE Sam Kamara and releasing DE Curtis Weaver in a corresponding move.
Ford, 23, transferred from Alabama to Cincinnati after two years and played two years for the Bearcats. He earned first-team all-conference honors as a senior and was drafted by the Browns in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $3,982,148, including a signing bonus of $322,148.
In 2022, Ford has appeared in four games for the Browns. He has no stats on offense but has recorded 145 kickoff return yards.
