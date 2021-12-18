Browns Make Five Roster Moves

The Cleveland Browns announced three roster moves on Saturday, signing LB Willie Harvey to the active roster, signing CB Bryan Mills to the practice squad, and elevating DE Porter Gustin as a COVID-19 replacement.

We've activated DE Takkarist McKinley and placed T James Hudson III on reserve/COVID-19 pic.twitter.com/ZTiB7o1yj1 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 18, 2021

In addition, the Browns announced that they are placing RT James Hudson on the COVID-19 list while activating DE Takkarist McKinley.

Harvey, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Iowa State back in 2019. He later agreed to a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Browns.

Cleveland waived Harvey coming out of the preseason before re-signing him to their practice squad soon after. He was promoted to the active roster a few weeks into the regular season.

The Browns cut Harvey at the start of last season and he has bounced on and off the roster ever since.

In 2019, Harvey was active for two games, but recorded no statistics.

During his four-year college career at Iowa State, Harvey recorded 289 tackles, 13 sacks, an interception, a defensive touchdown, five forced fumbles, three recoveries, and 10 pass defenses over the course of 48 games.