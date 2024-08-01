Browns Make Two Roster Moves

According to Zac Jackson of The Athletic, the Browns are signing LB Caleb Johnson to a contract.

in correspondence, Cleveland is placing LB Charlie Thomas III on injured reserve.

Johnson, 26, signed on with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Miami in May but was among their final roster cuts and returned to the practice squad. New York released him in September and he caught on with the Steelers a month later.

Pittsburgh cut him loose after a week and he caught on with the Cardinals’ practice squad in December. Cleveland signed him to a futures deal in January before releasing him later in late July.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.