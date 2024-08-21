Browns Make Two Roster Moves

According to Chris Easterling, the Browns signed undrafted LB Marvin Moody and waived LB Brandon Bouyer-Randle with an injury designation.

Bouyer-Randle will revert to Cleveland’s injured reserve once he passes through waivers unclaimed.

Moody, 25, went undrafted out of Tulane following the 2021 NFL Draft. This marks his first opportunity on an NFL team.

During his five-year college career, Moody appeared in 59 games for Tulane and recorded 243 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, four sacks, three pass defenses, and one fumble recovery.