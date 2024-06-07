Browns Make Two Roster Moves

The Cleveland Browns announced they signed G Wyatt Davis and waived DT Jayden Peevy in a corresponding roster move.

We've signed G Wyatt Davis and waived DT Jayden Peevy 📰 » https://t.co/1NvvQKPjd3 pic.twitter.com/8A5IPtByL4 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) June 7, 2024

Davis, 25, was a three-year starter at Ohio State and was a first-team All-American in 2019 and 2020. The Vikings drafted Davis with pick No. 86 overall in the third round.

He signed a four-year rookie deal with the Vikings worth $4,884,290 that also included a signing bonus of $912,211. However, Minnesota cut him heading into the second year of that deal. Davis landed with the Giants practice squad but was later signed to the active roster by the Saints.

New Orleans waived him and he was later claimed by the Cardinals before being cut again. He ended up back with the Giants but was waived with an injury designation in August of last year.

For his career, Davis has been active for nines games for the Cardinals, Vikings, Saints and Giants with no starts.