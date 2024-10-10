Browns Making Four Roster Moves

According to Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal, the Browns are signing CB Tony Brown II to the active roster.

Additionally, Cleveland is signing G Javion Cohen, DL Sam Kamara and TE Blake Whiteheart to the practice squad.

The following is an updated list of the Browns’ practice squad:

Brown, 29, originally signed on with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent out of Alabama back in 2018. He was among Los Angeles’ final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and signed on with the Packers’ practice squad soon after.

Brown was later added to the Packers’ active roster before being waived and later claimed by the Bengals in 2019. Cincinnati brought him back on a one-year contract for the 2020 season.

Brown joined the Colts in 2022 and was re-signed in 2023 before they released him in January 2024. Brown then signed a one-year deal with the Browns in March but he was among the final roster cuts. He re-signed on the practice squad shortly after and was elevated to the active roster numerous times.

In 2024, Brown has appeared in three games for the Browns and recorded three total tackles and a forced fumble.