Browns Name Dillon Gabriel Backup QB

Mary Kay Cabot reports that Browns HC Kevin Stefanski named third-round QB Dillon Gabriel as the team’s backup quarterback over fifth-round QB Shedeur Sanders.
The Browns named QB Joe Flacco the starter, released QB Tyler Huntley, and traded QB Kenny Pickett to the Raiders for a fifth-round pick. Sanders will still dress as the team’s emergency quarterback as No.3 on the depth chart.
Gabriel, 24, grew up in Hawaii and committed to UCF. He started as a true freshman and spent three years as the starter at UCF before transferring to Oklahoma. He transferred again to Oregon for his final season of eligibility.
Gabriel earned second-team All-AAC honors in 2020, first-team All-Big 12 honors in 2023, and first-team All-American, first-team All-Big 10, and Big 10 Player of the Year honors in 2024 after leading Oregon to a berth in the College Football Playoff. He also set the record for most career starts in college football history with 63.
He signed a four-year, $6,226,322 rookie contract that includes a $1,168,232 signing bonus.
During his six-year college career, Gabriel completed 65.2 percent of his pass attempts for 18,722 yards, 155 touchdowns and 32 interceptions, adding 1,209 rushing yards and another 33 scores on the ground.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!