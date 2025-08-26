Browns Name Dillon Gabriel Backup QB

Mary Kay Cabot reports that Browns HC Kevin Stefanski named third-round QB Dillon Gabriel as the team’s backup quarterback over fifth-round QB Shedeur Sanders.

The Browns named QB Joe Flacco the starter, released QB Tyler Huntley, and traded QB Kenny Pickett to the Raiders for a fifth-round pick. Sanders will still dress as the team’s emergency quarterback as No.3 on the depth chart.

Gabriel, 24, grew up in Hawaii and committed to UCF. He started as a true freshman and spent three years as the starter at UCF before transferring to Oklahoma. He transferred again to Oregon for his final season of eligibility.

Gabriel earned second-team All-AAC honors in 2020, first-team All-Big 12 honors in 2023, and first-team All-American, first-team All-Big 10, and Big 10 Player of the Year honors in 2024 after leading Oregon to a berth in the College Football Playoff. He also set the record for most career starts in college football history with 63.

He signed a four-year, $6,226,322 rookie contract that includes a $1,168,232 signing bonus.

During his six-year college career, Gabriel completed 65.2 percent of his pass attempts for 18,722 yards, 155 touchdowns and 32 interceptions, adding 1,209 rushing yards and another 33 scores on the ground.