Browns No Longer Signing EDGE A.J. Epenesa

Daniel Oyefusi reports that the Browns are no longer signing DE A.J. Epenesa due to concerns with his physical.

The Browns had agreed to a one-year contract worth up to $5 million with Epenesa based on reports.

Epenesa, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Bills back in 2020. He played out the final year of his four-year, $5,877,299 rookie contract that included a $1,834,399 signing bonus.

Epenesa was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in 2024 when he returned to the Bills on a two-year $12 million contract.

In 2025, Epenesa appeared in 16 games for the Bills and recorded 32 tackles, 2.5 sacks, a fumble recovery, two interceptions and four pass defenses.