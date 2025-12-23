Browns Not Activating QB Deshaun Watson Off PUP List

Per Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal, Browns HC Kevin Stefanski said they won’t activate QB Deshaun Watson to the 53-man roster off the PUP list.

Watson’s 21-day practice window was up today, and he will revert to the PUP list for the final two weeks of the season after not being activated. He’s under contract through the 2026 season and is currently scheduled to carry a cap hit of over $80 million next year.

Watson, 30, was taken in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft out of Clemson by the Texans. He signed a four-year, $13.854 million rookie deal with the Texans that included a fifth-year option of around $17.3 million for the 2021 season.

The Texans later signed Watson to a four-year extension worth as much as $177 million heading into the 2020 season, paying him $39 million a year. However, Watson requested a trade after the season, then sat out the entire 2021 season while navigating more than two dozen lawsuits for sexual misconduct. He was later suspended for 11 games.

Watson was traded to the Browns for significant draft compensation in 2022 and signed a five-year, $230 million, fully guaranteed contract as part of the trade. The deal runs through 2026 and includes base salaries of $46 million in each of the final two seasons.

In 2024, Watson appeared in seven games for the Browns and completed 63.4 percent of his pass attempts for 1,148 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions. He added 31 carries for 148 yards and another score.