Browns Not Picking Up QB Kenny Pickett’s Fifth-Year Option

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports the Browns are not picking up QB Kenny Pickett‘s fifth-year option.

This isn’t surprising as Pickett is not the unquestioned starter and his option is projected to cost $22.117 million, per Over The Cap.

Pickett is set to compete with QBs Joe Flacco, third-rounder Dillon Gabriel and fifth-rounder Shedeur Sanders for the starting job this offseason.

Pickett, 26, the Steelers used the No. 20 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft. He was the 2021 ACC Player of the Year, First Team All-ACC, and finished third in the Heisman Trophy voting.

Pickett signed a four-year, $14,067,904 contract that includes a $7,411,203 signing bonus. There is also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025. Pittsburgh traded him to the Eagles back in March.

In 2024, Pickett appeared in five games with one start for the Eagles and completed 25 of 42 passes (59.5 percent) for 291 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He added nine carries for 15 yards and a touchdown.