Browns Officially Activate RB Nick Chubb

The Cleveland Browns announced they have activated RB Nick Chubb off the PUP list and S Juan Thornhill from injured reserve.

Additionally, the Browns elevated WR Jaelon Darden from the practice squad for Week 7 against the Bengals.

Chubb, 28, was drafted by the Browns in the second round out of Georgia in 2018. He was entering the final year of a four-year, $7,383,094 contract when Cleveland signed him to a three-year, $36 million extension back in 2021.

The Browns restructured Chubb’s contract in April, lowering his cap hit in 2024 from $15.85 million to $6.275 million. He can also make up to $12.2 million in performance-based incentives

In 2023, Chubb appeared in two games for the Browns and rushed for 167 yards on 27 carries to go along with 21 yards on four receptions.