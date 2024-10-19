Browns Officially Activate RB Nick Chubb

The Cleveland Browns announced they have activated RB Nick Chubb off the PUP list and S Juan Thornhill from injured reserve.
Additionally, the Browns elevated WR Jaelon Darden from the practice squad for Week 7 against the Bengals.
Chubb, 28, was drafted by the Browns in the second round out of Georgia in 2018. He was entering the final year of a four-year, $7,383,094 contract when Cleveland signed him to a three-year, $36 million extension back in 2021.
The Browns restructured Chubb’s contract in April, lowering his cap hit in 2024 from $15.85 million to $6.275 million. He can also make up to $12.2 million in performance-based incentives
In 2023, Chubb appeared in two games for the Browns and rushed for 167 yards on 27 carries to go along with 21 yards on four receptions.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!