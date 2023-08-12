Browns Officially Place LB Jacob Phillips On IR, Waive/Injured DB Bubba Bolden

The Cleveland Browns officially placed LB Jacob Phillips on injured reserve Saturday and waived DB Bubba Bolden with an injury designation.

Phillips suffered a torn pectoral muscle during Friday’s preseason game that is expected to end his 2023 season, so this move was expected.

Phillips, 24, is a former third-round pick of the Browns back in 2020 out of LSU. He’s currently in the final year of his four-year, $4,499,404 rookie contract that included an $832,295 signing bonus.

He was previously placed on injured reserve back in October of 2022 due to a torn pectoral, which also ended his season.

In 2022, Phillips appeared in seven games for the Browns and recorded 46 total tackles, two tackles for loss, two sacks, and a pass deflection.