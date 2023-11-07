Browns Officially Place LT Jedrick Wills On IR Among Seven Other Moves

The Cleveland Browns announced they have placed LT Jedrick Wills and CB Cameron Mitchell on injured reserve.

This will sideline both for a minimum of four games before they’re eligible to return from injured reserve.

Wills is dealing with a knee injury that is expected to keep him out about six weeks after initially being feared to be season-ending.

Earlier in the day it was reported by his agency that Browns OT Geron Christian would be promoted from the practice squad to the active roster. Cleveland confirmed that and also promoted WR James Proche.

The Browns also signed WR Trinity Benson, S Vincent Gray and OT Justin Murray to the practice squad and cut TE Devin Asiasi.

Wills, 24, was drafted by the Browns in the first round out of Alabama in 2020. He signed a four-year, $19,702,911 rookie contract that includes an $11,889,390 signing bonus.

The Browns picked up Wills’ fifth-year option for the 2024 season this past May before restructuring his contract in August.

In 2023, Wills has appeared in and started eight games for the Browns at left tackle.