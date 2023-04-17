Browns Officially Re-Sign ERFA CB Thomas Graham & DT Ben Stille

The Cleveland Browns announced they have officially re-signed two exclusive rights free agents, CB Thomas Graham and DT Ben Stille.

We have re-signed the following players

– G Michael Dunn

– CB Thomas Graham Jr.

– DT Ben Stille 📰 » https://t.co/qFxN5RddmB pic.twitter.com/VWUkQmQ7lq — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 17, 2023

This is in addition to also bringing back G Michael Dunn, who was not tendered as a restricted free agent earlier this offseason.

Exclusive rights tenders are one-year contracts that effectively take a player off the market and prevent them from meeting with other teams.

Graham, 23, is a former sixth-round pick of the Bears back in 2021. He signed a four-year, $3.6 million contract with Chicago, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

Graham was on and off of the Bears’ practice squad before eventually signing on with the Browns last year.

In 2022, Graham appeared in seven games for the Browns and recorded six tackles.