Browns OL Chris Hubbard Expected To Undergo Season-Ending Surgery

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Browns OL Chris Hubbard is expected to undergo season-ending surgery for a triceps injury.

Rapoport says Hubbard attempted to play through the injury, but it never quite healed and it has been determined that this is the best course of action for him.

You can expect the Browns to place him on injured reserve in the coming days and add someone to their roster.

Hubbard, 29, signed on with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent out of UAB back in 2013. He spent his first year on the practice squad before returning to the team on two consecutive one-year contracts.

Hubbard signed a five-year, $36.5 million contract with the Browns in March of 2018. He’s entering the fourth year of this contract.

In 2021, Hubbard was active for one game.