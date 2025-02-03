Browns OL Joel Bitonio Could Retire If Team Ends Up Rebuilding

According to Jonathan Jones, veteran Browns LG Joel Bitonio has indicated that he could potentially retire instead of being part of a rebuilding team.

Now that DE Myles Garrett has requested a trade from the team, it could be a factor in Bitonio’s decision for his future.

Bitonio, 33, is a former third-round pick of the Browns back in 2014. He signed a six-year, $51.2 million deal in 2017 that included $17.1 million guaranteed.

Bitonio was set to make base salaries of $8 million and $8.5 million over the final two years of the agreement when he signed a three-year contract extension in 2021. The Browns restructured the deal back in 2023 to clear just under $7.9 million in cap space.

In 2024, Bitonio appeared in and started all 17 games for the Browns at left guard.

We will have more news on Bitonio as it becomes available.