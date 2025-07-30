Browns Owner Frustrated By Repeated Domestic Violence Incidents, ‘Cautiously Optimistic’ RB Quinshon Judkins Plays For CLE

Browns second-round RB Quinshon Judkins is the only remaining unsigned rookie following his legal situation earlier this month.

Judkins is facing a misdemeanor battery and domestic violence charge involving his girlfriend. Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported the team is stressing to Judkins and his team to focus on the legal matter over football right now, and there’s no imminent rush to sign him.

Per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Browns owner Jimmy Haslam spoke to the media on Tuesday and called it “extremely frustrating” that they have repeated domestic-abuse issues with their players. Judkins is the third player in the last 12 months to be charged.

“Obviously we’re not communicating as well as we should and we take responsibility for that,” Haslam said.

Haslam also revealed he hasn’t had any conversations with Judkins since the incident, but he’s “cautiously optimistic” that he will play for Cleveland. He noted that to his knowledge, the vetting process the Browns do with all their picks didn’t flag any issues with Judkins.

“[To] the best of my knowledge, and we talked about this yesterday with [GM] Andrew [Berry], there was nothing in any of their background that showed anything like it,” he said via Mike Garafolo.

Judkins, 21, transferred to Ohio State after spending two years at Ole Miss. He was named the SEC Freshman of the Year in 2022, earned first-team All-SEC honors in 2022 and 2023, and was third-team All-Big Ten in 2024.

The Browns used the No. 36 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on Judkins. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $11,389,536 contract with a $4,923,298 signing bonus.

During his college career, Judkins appeared in 42 games and recorded 739 rushing attempts for 3,785 yards (5.1 YPC) and 45 touchdowns, to go along with 59 receptions for 442 yards (7.5 YPC) and five touchdowns.