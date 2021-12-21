Browns Place DE Takk McKinley On IR, Among Other Moves

The Cleveland Browns announced a series of roster moves on Tuesday.

The full list includes:

Browns placed DE Takk McKinley on injured reserve.

on injured reserve. Browns signed DE Porter Gustin to their active roster.

to their active roster. Browns released TE Nick Guggemos and WR Alexander Hollins from their practice squad.

McKinley suffered a season-ending Achilles tear last night, so this move was expected.

McKinley, 26, is a former first-round pick by the Falcons out of UCLA in the 2017 NFL Draft. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $10.2 million rookie contract and was set to make a base salary of $1.85 million for the 2020 season when the Falcons waived him.

The Bengals claimed McKinley off of waivers from the Falcons but he failed a physical and was once again waived and later claimed by the 49ers before once again being waived with a failed physical designation. The Raiders finally claimed McKinley off waivers.

Following his stint with the Raiders, the Browns signed McKinley to a one-year deal this past offseason.

In 2021, McKinley has appeared in 10 games for the Browns, accruing 18 total tackles including three tackles for loss. He’s also tallied 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble on the season.