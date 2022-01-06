Browns Place DT Malik Jackson On COVID-19 List

The Cleveland Browns announced that they are placing DT Malik Jackson on the COVID-19 list on Thursday.

We have placed DT Malik Jackson on the reserve/COVID-19 list. — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) January 6, 2022

Jackson, 31, is a former fifth-round pick of the Broncos back in 2012. He played out his four-year, $2,313,612 rookie contract before agreeing to a six-year, $85.5 million deal that included $42 million guaranteed with the Jaguars.

Jackson was set to make a base salary of $13 million in 2019 when the Jaguars released him. He signed with the Eagles on a three-year deal worth $30 million but was released with a post-June 1 designation back in March and signed on with the Browns shortly after.

In 2021, Jackson appeared in 16 games and recorded 25 tackles, two tackles for loss, 0.5 sack, and four pass defenses.