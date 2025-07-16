Browns Place DE Elerson Smith On Retired List

The Cleveland Browns announced Wednesday that they’ve officially placed DE Elerson Smith on the reserve/retired list.

The Browns will hold Smith’s rights should he unretire at some point.

Smith, 26, is a former fourth-round pick of the Giants back in 2021. He later agreed to a four-year, $4.2 million contract with New York.

The Giants later waived him with an injury settlement and he caught on with the Jets. After a stint with the Raiders, Smith signed on with the Browns last September before returning on a futures contract.

For his career, Smith appeared in 15 games for the Giants and Browns, recording 13 tackles and a forced fumble.