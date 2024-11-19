Browns Place OT Dawand Jones On Injured Reserve

The Cleveland Browns announced they have placed OT Dawand Jones on injured reserve.

We’ve signed T Geron Christian and placed T Dawand Jones (leg) on injured reserve » https://t.co/3a8nADBQf1 pic.twitter.com/TBJwOmY1YG — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 19, 2024

He went down this past Sunday with a fractured ankle and will miss the remainder of the season. The Browns’ goal will be to have Jones healthy in time for the start of the 2025 season.

Jones, 23, was a two-year starter at right tackle for Ohio State. He was twice named third-team All-Big 10 and earned second-team All-American honors as a senior in 2022.

The Browns selected him in the fourth round with the No. 111 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year deal worth $4,632,332 including a signing bonus of $792,332.

In 2024, Jones appeared in 10 games for the Browns with eight total starts at both tackle positions.