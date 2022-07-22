Browns Place Rookie WR David Bell On PUP List

The Cleveland Browns announced Friday that they’ve placed rookie WR David Bell on the active/physically unable to perform list due to a foot injury.

We have placed WR David Bell on the Active/PUP list — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) July 22, 2022

Bell can be activated from the list at any time between now and the start of the regular season.

Bell, 21, was a three-year starter at Purdue. He was named the Big Ten freshman of the year and made first-team all-conference his final two seasons, as well as first-team All-American in 2021.

He’s projected to sign a four-year deal worth $5,044,908 that includes a signing bonus of $849,024.

During his three-year college career, Bell appeared in 29 games with 26 starts and recorded 232 receptions for 2,935 yards and 21 touchdowns.