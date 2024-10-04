Browns Placing DE Alex Wright On Injured Reserve

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski announced they have placed DE Alex Wright on injured reserve on Friday, per Chris Easterling.

This doesn’t come as a surprise after Wright announced he underwent surgery for a torn tricep this week.

Wright, 24, was a third-round pick of the Browns out of UAB in 2022. He’s currently in the third year of a four-year, $5.3 million rookie contract through 2025. Wright has a base salary of $1,136,234 for 2024.

In 2024, Wright appeared in four games for the Browns and recorded eight total tackles and a sack.