Browns Placing K Chase McLaughlin On COVID-19 List, Promoting K Chris Naggar

According to Tony Grossi, the Browns are placing K Chase McLaughlin on the COVID-19 list and promoting K Chris Naggar from the practice squad in a corresponding move.

McLaughlin, 25, originally signed on with the Bills as an undrafted free agent out of Illinois in 2019. He was among Buffalo’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and caught on with the Vikings’ practice squad.

From there, McLaughlin had stints with the Chargers, 49ers, Colts, Vikings and Jaguars before he was claimed off of waivers by the Jets last year. New York waived him in December of last year and was quickly claimed by the Browns.

In 2021, McLaughlin has appeared in 14 games and scored 27 total points by converting 15 of 21 field-goal attempts (71.4 percent), and 31 of 32 extra-point attempts.