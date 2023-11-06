Browns Placing LT Jedrick Wills On IR With Knee Injury, But Expect Him Back This Season

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski announced they are placing LT Jedrick Wills on injured reserve with an MCL injury, per Mary Kay Cabot.

However, despite how bad the injury looked at the time, Stefanski says Wills’ injury is not season-ending and Cleveland should get Wills back at some point this season.

Tom Pelissero reports Wills has a high-grade MCL sprain, low-grade PCL strain and multiple bone bruises. He’s expected to miss six weeks.

Players on injured reserve must miss a minimum of four games before they’re eligible to return.

Wills, 24, was drafted by the Browns in the first round out of Alabama in 2020. He signed a four-year, $19,702,911 rookie contract that includes an $11,889,390 signing bonus.

The Browns picked up Wills’ fifth-year option for the 2024 season this past May before restructuring his contract in August.

In 2023, Wills has appeared in and started eight games for the Browns at left tackle.