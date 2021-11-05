Browns Plan To Cut Odell Beckham Jr Once They Rework His Contract

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reports that the Browns plan to release WR Odell Beckham Jr on Friday.

Cleveland is expected to rework Beckham’s contract and in turn, reduce their obligation to pay him, if he’s not claimed off of waivers by another team.

Beckham would prefer to sign with a team of his choosing rather than get claimed by another team.

Florio mentions that one source suggested that the Browns could reduce his salary, but insert large per-game roster bonuses in order to dissuade a team from claiming him.

Adam Schefter adds that once the Browns are done reworking his contract, they will waive him.

Because Beckham will be waived today or tomorrow, he won’t officially clear waivers until next Monday.

Florio reported Thursday that the Saints, 49ers and Seahawks are worth watching as landing spots for Beckham, as long as he clears waivers.

Beckham’s situation in Cleveland has continued to sour. After he caught just one pass for six yards in Week 8, Beckham’s father posted a clip on social media of all the times Browns QB Baker Mayfield has either missed or not thrown to an open Beckham.

Beckham, 28, was taken with the No. 12 overall pick by the Giants back in 2014. He was set to make a base salary of $8,459,000 for the 2018 season when he agreed to a new five-year extension worth up to $95 million that includes $65 million in total guarantees.

The Giants traded Beckham to the Browns in 2019 for the No. 17 overall pick, their second third-round pick and S Jabrill Peppers.

Beckham stands to make base salaries of $14.5 million and $13.75 million over the next two years.

In 2021, Beckham has appeared in six games for the Browns and caught 17 of 34 targets for 232 yards receiving and no touchdowns. He’s also rushed twice for 14 yards.

We’ll have more on Beckham as the news is available.